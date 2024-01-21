New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the eve of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, said that Lord Ram's focus on justice and welfare of the people, too, is reflected in the governance outlook of our country.

The President said that the 11-day rigorous Anushthan, which PM Modi has undertaken, is not only a sacred ritual but also a supreme spiritual act of sacrifice and submission to 'Prabhu Shri Ram'.

Also Read | Bengali Baba Arrested in Delhi: Tantrik Baba Arrested by Police for Love Marriage Scam.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to perform rituals to mark the 'Pran Pratishtha' in Lord Ram's birthplace.

In a letter to PM Modi, President Murmu said, "As you prepare yourself to go for the Pran Pratishtha of Prabhu Shri Ram's murti at the new temple built in His birthplace, Ayodhya Dham, I can only contemplate the unique civilisational journey that will be accomplished with each step taken by you in the hallowed precincts. The 11-day rigorous Anushthan that you have undertaken is not only a sacred ritual but also a supreme spiritual act of sacrifice and submission to Prabhu Shri Ram. As you head to Ayodhya Dham, I send my heartfelt wishes to you."

Also Read | Ram Mandir in Ayodhya Can Set a Template for India’s Tourism Boost, Says Report.

"The nationwide celebratory atmosphere around the inauguration of the grand temple of Prabhu Shri Ram in Ayodhya Dham is an uninhibited expression of the eternal soul of India. We all are fortunate to witness the commencement of a new cycle in the resurgence of our nation," Murmu wrote in the letter.

"The universal values that Prabhu Shri Ram represents, such as courage, compassion and constant focus on duty, will be taken closer to the people through this magnificent temple," she added.

The President said that Prabhu Shri Ram signifies the best aspects of our cultural and spiritual heritage. "Above all, He represents the good which is in constant battle with evil," she said.

Stressing that Lord Ram's life and principles have influenced many episodes of country's history and inspired nation-builders, Murmu said that Mahatma Gandhi Ji derived strength from 'Ramanama' till his last breath.

"Though my reason and heart long ago realised the highest attribute and name of God as Truth, I recognise Truth by the name of Rama. In the darkest hour of my trial, that one name has saved me and is still saving me," Murmu said, quoting Mahatma Gandhi.

She said that Lord Ram's focus on justice and welfare of the people, too, is reflected in the governance outlook of our country.

"In fact, as an illustration of this, you recently released the first installment of various benefits to the people of vulnerable tribal communities under the PM-JANMAN initiative. It was heartening to see you invoke Mata Shabari in your address on that occasion as well. Indeed, she would be doubly happy to see Prabhu Shri Ram's temple as well as the welfare of the people," Murmu said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals to mark the 'Pran Pratishtha'. A team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will lead the main rituals. Several celebrities and noted personalities have also been invited to the ceremony. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)