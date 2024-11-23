Mumbai, November 23: Counting of votes is underway for the Jharkhand election result 2024 today, November 23. While the final Jharkhand assembly election results will be available by this evening, LatestLY brings to you a list of leading/winning candidates in all 81 assembly constituencies. This constituency-wise winners' list for Jharkhand will be updated throughout the day and after the official election results are announced by the Election Commission. Scroll down to check the complete list of winning candidates from the JMM, BJP, Congress and other parties in Jharkhand.

The assembly elections in Jharkhand were held in two phases. Of 81 assembly seats, polling was held in 43 in the first phase of election on November 13. In the second phase, remaining 38 seats went to polls on November 20. In Jharkhand, the ruling INDIA bloc, headed by the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) is seeking to retain power, while the BJP-lead NDA campaigned extensively to make a comeback. As the Jharkhand election result is emerging, check out the constituency-wise list of winning candidates below. Jharkhand Assembly Elections Results 2024 Live News Updates: Who Will Win Jharkhand?

Jharkhand Election Results 2024: List of Winning Candidates From JMM, BJP, Congress and Other Parties

No Constituency Name Leading/Winning Candidate Party
1 Rajmahal
2 Borio
3 Barhait
4 Litipara
5 Pakur
6 Maheshpur Stephen Marandi JMM
7 Sikaripara
8 Nala
9 Jamtara Sita Soren BJP
10 Dumka
11 Jama
12 Jarmundi
13 Madhupur
14 Sarath
15 Deoghar
16 Poreyahat
17 Godda
18 Mahagama
19 Kodarma
20 Barkatha
21 Barhi
22 Barkagaon
23 Ramgarh
24 Mandu
25 Hazaribagh
26 Simaria
27 Chatra
28 Dhanwar
29 Bagodar
30 Jamua
31 Gandey
32 Giridih
33 Dumri
34 Gomia
35 Bermo
36 Bokaro
37 Chandankiyari
38 Sindri
39 Nirsa
40 Dhanbad
41 Jharia
42 Tundi
43 Baghmara
44 Baharagora
45 Ghatsila
46 Potka
47 Jugsalai
48 Jamshedpur East
49 Jamshedpur West Saryu Roy JD(U)
50 Ichagarh
51 Seraikella
52 Chaibasa
53 Majhgaon
54 Jaganathpur
55 Manoharpur
56 Chakradharpur
57 Kharsawan
58 Tamar
59 Torpa
60 Khunti
61 Silli Sudesh Mahto AJSU
62 Khijri
63 Ranchi
64 Hatia
65 Kanke
66 Mandar
67 Sisai
68 Gumla Sudarshan Bhagat BJP
69 Bishunpur
70 Simdega
71 Kolebira
72 Lohardaga Rameshwar Oraon Congress
73 Manika
74 Latehar
75 Panki
76 Daltonganj
77 Bishrampur
78 Chhatarpur
79 Hussainabad
80 Garhwa
81 Bhawanathpur

Of the INDIA bloc partners, the JMM contested 42 out of 81 seats, while the Congress declared its candidates in 17 constituencies. Other two allies, the RJD and CPI-ML (Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation) contested six and three seats, respectively. Among the NDA allies, the BJP contested 68 seats, leaving 10 seats for the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) and two seats the Janata Dal (United) or JD(U). Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) got one seat.

In the previous assembly election held in 2019, the JMM emerged as the largest party by winning 30 seats. The Congress bagged 16, while the RJD could secure one seat. The BJP won 25 seats. The Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) and AJSU won three and two seats, respectively. The CPI-ML and NCP won one seat each. Two independent candidates were also elected.

