Mumbai, November 23: Counting of votes is underway for the Jharkhand election result 2024 today, November 23. While the final Jharkhand assembly election results will be available by this evening, LatestLY brings to you a list of leading/winning candidates in all 81 assembly constituencies. This constituency-wise winners' list for Jharkhand will be updated throughout the day and after the official election results are announced by the Election Commission. Scroll down to check the complete list of winning candidates from the JMM, BJP, Congress and other parties in Jharkhand.

The assembly elections in Jharkhand were held in two phases. Of 81 assembly seats, polling was held in 43 in the first phase of election on November 13. In the second phase, remaining 38 seats went to polls on November 20. In Jharkhand, the ruling INDIA bloc, headed by the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) is seeking to retain power, while the BJP-lead NDA campaigned extensively to make a comeback. As the Jharkhand election result is emerging, check out the constituency-wise list of winning candidates below. Jharkhand Assembly Elections Results 2024 Live News Updates: Who Will Win Jharkhand?

Jharkhand Election Results 2024: List of Winning Candidates From JMM, BJP, Congress and Other Parties

No Constituency Name Leading/Winning Candidate Party 1 Rajmahal 2 Borio 3 Barhait 4 Litipara 5 Pakur 6 Maheshpur Stephen Marandi JMM 7 Sikaripara 8 Nala 9 Jamtara Sita Soren BJP 10 Dumka 11 Jama 12 Jarmundi 13 Madhupur 14 Sarath 15 Deoghar 16 Poreyahat 17 Godda 18 Mahagama 19 Kodarma 20 Barkatha 21 Barhi 22 Barkagaon 23 Ramgarh 24 Mandu 25 Hazaribagh 26 Simaria 27 Chatra 28 Dhanwar 29 Bagodar 30 Jamua 31 Gandey 32 Giridih 33 Dumri 34 Gomia 35 Bermo 36 Bokaro 37 Chandankiyari 38 Sindri 39 Nirsa 40 Dhanbad 41 Jharia 42 Tundi 43 Baghmara 44 Baharagora 45 Ghatsila 46 Potka 47 Jugsalai 48 Jamshedpur East 49 Jamshedpur West Saryu Roy JD(U) 50 Ichagarh 51 Seraikella 52 Chaibasa 53 Majhgaon 54 Jaganathpur 55 Manoharpur 56 Chakradharpur 57 Kharsawan 58 Tamar 59 Torpa 60 Khunti 61 Silli Sudesh Mahto AJSU 62 Khijri 63 Ranchi 64 Hatia 65 Kanke 66 Mandar 67 Sisai 68 Gumla Sudarshan Bhagat BJP 69 Bishunpur 70 Simdega 71 Kolebira 72 Lohardaga Rameshwar Oraon Congress 73 Manika 74 Latehar 75 Panki 76 Daltonganj 77 Bishrampur 78 Chhatarpur 79 Hussainabad 80 Garhwa 81 Bhawanathpur

Of the INDIA bloc partners, the JMM contested 42 out of 81 seats, while the Congress declared its candidates in 17 constituencies. Other two allies, the RJD and CPI-ML (Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation) contested six and three seats, respectively. Among the NDA allies, the BJP contested 68 seats, leaving 10 seats for the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) and two seats the Janata Dal (United) or JD(U). Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) got one seat.

In the previous assembly election held in 2019, the JMM emerged as the largest party by winning 30 seats. The Congress bagged 16, while the RJD could secure one seat. The BJP won 25 seats. The Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) and AJSU won three and two seats, respectively. The CPI-ML and NCP won one seat each. Two independent candidates were also elected.

