New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Thursday issued a standing order making it mandatory to obtain prior written permission before using loudspeakers or public address systems anywhere in the city.

The directive, aligned with the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, outlines specific restrictions on sound levels and usage timing to regulate public and private noise pollution.

According to the order, no loudspeaker, sound-producing instrument, musical instrument, or sound amplifier shall be used during night hours except within closed premises such as auditoriums, conference rooms, community halls, and banquet halls, or in cases of public emergency.

The use of such sound equipment in any public space now requires written approval from the concerned authority, including for renting loudspeakers from tent houses.

The police have stated that tent and generator suppliers must not provide any equipment to users unless the customer has written permission from the local police. District Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) have been directed to enforce this instruction and initiate legal action against suppliers who do not comply.

The noise level restrictions have also been outlined in the new order.

In industrial areas, the permissible limit is 75 decibels (A) between 6 am and 10 pm and 70 decibels (A) from 10 pm to 6 am. In residential areas, the limits are 55 decibels (A) during the day and 45 decibels (A) at night. Silence zones are restricted to 50 decibels (A) from 6 am to 10 pm and 40 decibels (A) from 10 pm to 6 am. The noise level at the boundary of any public place using a loudspeaker or public address system must not exceed 10 decibels (A) above the ambient standard or 75 decibels (A), whichever is lower. For privately owned sound systems, the limit is 5 decibels (A) above the prescribed ambient level.

Violations will attract financial penalties. Improper use of loudspeakers or public address systems may result in a fine of Rs 10,000, and the equipment will be confiscated. For diesel generator sets, fines vary by capacity. Rs 100,000 for sets over 1000 KVA, Rs 25,000 for sets between 62.5 and 1000 KVA, and Rs 10,000 for sets up to 62.5 KVA. Noise-producing construction equipment may result in a Rs 50,000 fine and sealing or confiscation of the equipment.

The order also includes penalties for bursting firecrackers outside the permitted hours. In cases of excessive noise during weddings or rallies, individuals can be fined Rs 10,000 in residential areas and Rs 20,000 in silence zones.

Delhi Police has stated that the enforcement of these noise control measures will be carried out across all districts in the capital. (ANI)

