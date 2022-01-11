Jaipur, Jan 11 (PTI) A 24-year-old man killed himself jumping out of the moving train in which her alleged lover was being taken back to her hometown by a police team, an official said on Tuesday.

The woman was being brought back to Gangapur city from Gurgaon by the police.

Harish Bairwa and Priyaka Meena were in allegedly in a love relationship.

Meena had gone “missing” on November 16 and a complaint was registered by her family with Gangapur City Sadar Police station.

Police traced the 20-year-old girl in Gurgaon and a head constable and two constables were sent to bring her back.

“The girl agreed to return to her home and she was being taken back to Gangapur city in a train from Gurgaon on Monday evening,” Gangapur city Sadar Police Station SHO Rajkumar Meena said.

“Harish Bairwa also boarded the same train and persuaded her to give a statement in his favour. He was in the same coach. Suddenly, he jumped out of the moving train before reaching Gangapur city on Monday night,” he said.

The incident occurred in Wazirpur Police Station area of the Gangapur city circle, he said.

Bairwa was a resident of Garmora in Karauli district. His dead body is yet to be handed over to his family members, he added.

