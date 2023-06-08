Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], June 8 (ANI): A low-intensity explosion took place at a godown located near the district court complex of Ludhiana in Punjab, reportedly after a heap of garbage was put on fire on Thursday, the police said.

The blast triggered panic among people who were present inside the court premises and also left the glass window damaged, they said.

Also Read | Rs 2,000 Notes Worth Rs 1.80 Lakh Crore Have Come Back in Banks So Far, Says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

According to the SHO, Neeraj Chaudhary, the incident took place around 9.00 am after a sweeper set a pile of garbage on fire at the godown.

"While cleaning, a sweeper put a pile of garbage on fire. It seems that glass bottles in the garbage exploded because of the rise in temperature which led to a minor explosion. The sweeper sustained minor injuries on his leg in the incident, and was taken to the hospital," he said.

Also Read | 'Akhand Bharat' Map Issue Not Political, Pakistan Has No Capability To Understand Matter, Says EAM S Jaishankar.

Following the blast, a police team and bomb squad reached the spot and started an investigation.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)