Mumbai, Aug 16 (PTI) A low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal is likely to bring heavy rainfall in many parts of Maharashtra over the next three to four days, the India Meteorological Department said on Monday.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Shocker: Woman Gangraped By Three ‘Drunk’ Men, Husband Thrashed in Raipur; Accused Arrested.

It also predicted moderate rain in Mumbai with the possibility of occasional intense spells in isolated places in the next 24 hours.

Also Read | JNCASR Bengaluru: Scientists Should Come Up With Out-of-the-Box Solutions To Address Various Challenges Faced by Mankind, Says Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.

Shubhangi Bhute, Deputy Director of IMD, Mumbai said Marathwada, Madhya Maharashtra, Vidarbha and Konkan regions are expected to receive extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places in the next three days due to the low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal.

The IMD also issued a 'yellow alert', denoting "heavy rain in isolated places", for Palghar, Thane, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts, all coastal ones, between August 16 and 18.

Several parts of the state had received very heavy rainfall in the third week of July, leading to flooding and landslides, after which monsoonal activity had witnessed a lull.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)