New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday wished former Indian cricketer and 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev on his 67th birthday.

https://x.com/BCCI/status/2008372956020568088?s=20

Also Read | Ashes 2025-26 5th Test: Steve Smith Scores Century, Australia Lead by 134 at Stumps on Day 3.

Kapil Dev, regarded as one of India's greatest fast-bowling all-rounders, achieved his most remarkable feat when he led India to the 1983 World Cup title, defeating the mighty West Indies at Lord's. He became the first-ever Indian captain to lift an ICC trophy, etching his name permanently in cricket history.

The legendary cricketer made his Test debut for India against arch-rivals Pakistan at Faisalabad in October 1978. In his illustrious Test career, Dev played 131 matches and 227 innings, taking 434 wickets at an average of 29.64.

Also Read | Lionel Messi To Join Liverpool? Inter Miami Star Linked with Sensational January Loan Move.

The former cricketer took 17 four-wicket hauls, 23 fifers and two 10-wicket hauls in Test cricket. Kapil is the third-highest wicket-taker for India in Test cricket. He is also the leading wicket-taker as a pacer for his country.

The Indian legend made his ODI debut against Pakistan at Quetta in October 1978. In his remarkable career, Kapil played 225 matches and 221 innings, taking 253 wickets at an average of 27.45. The right-arm pacer scalped three four-wicket hauls and one fifer in the ODIs.

Dev is also the sixth-highest wicket-taker for India in ODI cricket. He is also the fourth leading wicket-taker for India as a pacer after Javagal Srinath (315), Ajit Agarkar (288), and Zaheer Khan (269).

Overall, Kapil is the fourth-highest wicket-taker for India in international cricket. Kapil, who played 356 matches for India, scalped 687 wickets in his glorious career, along with an average of 28.83. Ahead of him are Harbhajan Singh (707), Ravichandran Ashwin (765) and Anil Kumble (953).

Apart from his bowling skills, the 1983 World Cup-winning captain notched up 5248 runs in Test cricket. Dev smashed eight centuries and 27 half-centuries. In ODIs, Kapil notched up 3783 runs, including 14 half-centuries and one century. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)