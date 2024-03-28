Lucknow, Mar 28 (PTI) Seventy-one of 155 nominations filed for eight Lok Sabha seats of Uttar Pradesh, that will go to polls in the first phase of elections, were rejected, Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa said on Thursday.

Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Nagina, Moradabad, Rampur, and Pilibhit will vote in the first phase on April 19.

Thirteen candidates filed nominations from the Saharanpur Lok Sabha seat. During scrutiny of nomination papers, one nomination was rejected and the remaining 12 nomination papers were found valid, the officer said.

Seventeen candidates filed nominations from the Kairana Lok Sabha seat. Two of these were rejected.

In Muzaffarnagar, 38 candidates filed nominations, 27 were rejected while 11 were found valid.

In Bijnor, 23 candidates filed nominations, 12 were rejected and 11 were found valid.

Six of 12 nominations filed from the Nagina Lok Sabha seat were rejected.

In Moradabad, of the 18 nominations filed, five were rejected, while 13 were found valid.

In Rampur, 18 candidates filed nominations, 12 of these were rejected and six were found valid.

Sixteen candidates filed nominations from the Pilibhit Lok Sabha seat, with six of them ultimately rejected.

The notification for the first phase of polls was issued on March 20 with March 27 being the last date for their filing.

Scrutiny of nominations was done on Thursday. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is March 30.

