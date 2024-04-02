Chandigarh, Apr 2 (PTI) The AAP on Tuesday announced two more candidates from Punjab for the Lok Sabha polls, fielding Raj Kumar Chabbewal from Hoshiarpur and Malvinder Singh Kang from Anandpur Sahib.

The names, part of the AAP's second list of candidates, were announced in a post on X by Sandeep Pathak, the party's national general secretary.

Also Read | Kolkata Shocker: Woman Killed, Police Recover Body, Chopped Into Pieces and Stuffed Into Sack, From Abandoned Building.

Chabbewal joined the AAP last month after quitting the Congress. Kang is the chief spokesperson of the AAP's Punjab unit.

The AAP had earlier announced eight candidates from Punjab. However, Sushil Rinku, who was fielded from Jalandhar, quit the party and joined the BJP a few days ago.

Also Read | India Firmly Rejects 'Senseless Attempts' by China To Rename Places in Arunachal Pradesh, Says MEA.

Polling for Punjab's 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held on June 1.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)