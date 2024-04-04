Nagaon (Assam) [India], April 3 (ANI): All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA Aminul Islam on Wednesday filed his nomination papers before the returning officer for the Nagaon Lok Sabha seat in Assam for the upcoming elections.

AIUDF Chief Badruddin Ajmal and several party MLAs were present when he filed his nomination papers.

While speaking to the media after filing his nomination, the AIUDF MLA stated that he will win this election from the Nagaon parliamentary constituency with a margin of 3 lakh votes.

"I will win with a margin of 3 lakh votes. I believe that I will be able to defeat the BJP with a margin of at least 3 lakh votes. The main fight in the Nagaon Lok Sabha seat will be between AIUDF and BJP. Congress is not in the position and their security will be seized. There is no existence of Congress here," Aminul Islam told media in Nagaon.

Hitting out at the Congress, Aminul Islam said that, the Congress leaders have made a secret understanding with the BJP to defeat the AIUDF in Nagaon.

On the other hand, AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal said that AIUDF will win the Nagaon seat.

"Despite the Ramadan month, thousands of people have come out to support AIUDF and It shows that our candidate has already won and Aminul Islam will reach the parliament. Our fight will be with BJP, not with Congress. Both the candidates of the BJP and Congress are actually BJP candidates," Badruddin Ajmal said.

Assam, a northeastern Indian state, is divided into 14 Lok Sabha constituencies. The 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Assam are scheduled to take place in three stages, with polling days set for April 19, April 26, and May 7.

Nearly 96.8 crore people are eligible to cast their votes in the upcoming polls at over 12 lakh polling stations. The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting April 19. The counting of votes will take place on June 4. (ANI)

