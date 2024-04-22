Chandigarh, Apr 22 (PTI) The Congress candidate from Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat Manish Tewari on Monday slammed the BJP, saying backbreaking inflation has made life difficult for the middle classes across the country.

Where are the promised "achhe din" and where is "vikas", he asked.

Addressing a series of meetings across the Union territory, Tewari alleged that the Modi government is directly responsible for backbreaking prices.

"Had the BJP government at the Centre reduced the prices of diesel and petrol as the prices of crude in the international market have substantially come down, prices of essential commodities would have automatically come down," he said.

The former Union minister said the price of petrol during the last leg of the UPA government peaked at Rs 66 per litre and diesel at Rs 52 while the prices of crude in the international market were USD 105 per barrel.

While crude prices in the international market have come down to USD 88 per barrel, petrol in India is selling at Rs 100 per litre and diesel Rs 88 per litre, he added.

"Shouldn't the prices of petrol and diesel in India be less now," Tewari added.

Later, in a statement, Tewari said this shows "total callousness and lack of concern" on the part of the BJP government at the Centre towards the common man.

The Congress nominee also claimed that while inflation has broken all the records, unemployment in India right now is at a 45-year high.

