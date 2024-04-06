New Delhi, April 6: The Congress on Saturday released its list of candidates for the Lok Sabha constituencies of Goa, Madhya Pradesh, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli. The party has fielded Capt. Viriato Fernandes from the South Goa constituency and for North Goa, the Congress has named Ramakant Khalap. Notably, the sitting MP from the South Goa constituency, Francisco Sardinha has been dropped from the list.

The party has fielded Satyapal Singh Sikaewar from Madhya Pradesh's Morena while Praveen Pathank will be the party's candidate from Gwalior and Narendra Patel from Khandwa. From the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli (ST), the Congress has named Ajit Ramjibhai Mahla as its Lok Sabha candidate. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Releases List of Six Candidates for Upcoming LS Polls, Fields Ramakant Khalap from North Goa (Check Full List Here).

The BJP has won the South Goa constituency only twice since 1962. The BJP has picked Shripad Yesso Naik as its candidate from North Goa while Dempo Industries executive director Pallavi Dempo will contest from South Goa. Dempo is the first woman to be fielded by the BJP from the coastal state in the Lok Sabha election. Her name was featured on the party's fifth list. Jadavpur Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP Candidate Dr Anirban Ganguly Holds Poll Campaign in Constituency, Meets Voters (See Pics and Video).

The Lok Sabha elections in two parliamentary constituencies of Goa will be held in a single phase on May 7. In the 2019 general elections, the North Goa seat was won by BJP candidate Shripad Yesso Naik, while the South Goa seat was won by Congress candidate Cosme Francisco Caitano Sardinha.

Congress Releases List of Candidates:

Congress releases list of six candidates for parliamentary constituencies of North and South Goa; Morena, Khandwa & Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh and Dadar & Nagar Haveli (ST) pic.twitter.com/vUKPkoXuzd — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2024

Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh are scheduled to be held in the first four phases of the total seven phases dated April 19, April 26, May 7, and May 13. Voting for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases, starting on April 19 and ending on June 1. The results will be declared on June 4.