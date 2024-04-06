The Congress party released a fresh list of six candidates for parliamentary constituencies of North and South Goa; Morena, Khandwa & Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh and Dadar & Nagar Haveli (ST) on Saturday, April 6, 2024. Francisco Sardinha, the sitting Congress MP from Goa, dropped the list of candidates for the upcoming General Polls. Check the full list of the candidates below. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Releases Sixth List for LS Polls, Fields Pralhad Gunjal from Kota; Check Full List.

Congress Releases List of Six Candidates for Upcoming LS Polls

Sitting Congress MP from Goa, Francisco Sardinha dropped from the list of candidates for Lok Sabha elections https://t.co/v3bruMwFtI — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2024

