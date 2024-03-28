Hyderabad, Mar 28 (PTI) The CPI(M) on Thursday announced senior party leader Md Jahangir as its candidate for the Bhongir constituency in Telangana for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

According to party sources, the CPI(M) is not in alliance with any party for the general elections in Telangana as of today.

The Congress has named Kiran Kumar Reddy as its candidate for Bhongir constituency.

The CPI(M) today released its first list of 44 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Born in 1970, Jahangir, a post graduate, joined the Student Federation of India. He was later elected as Sarpanch of his village in the Yadadri-Bhongir district in 1995, CPI(M) sources said.

He led agitations on several public issues in the district, including house sites for the poor, supply of drinking water, irrigation facilities and employment.

He also participated in the campaign against pollution of the Musi river water and also for effective implementation of government welfare schemes like double bedroom houses for the poor.

Telangana has 17 Lok Sabha seats and the state goes to polls on May 13.

