New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) Bansuri Swaraj, daughter of former Delhi chief minister Sushma Swaraj and a law graduate from Oxford University, will contest from New Delhi Lok Sabha seats as BJP candidate.

Bansuri, aged around 40, is the youngest of five candidates from Delhi announced by the party on Saturday.

She joined active politics as co-convener of Delhi BJP's Legal cell last year and was soon promoted as secretary of the state unit.

In her first election ever, Bansuri will face Aam Aadmi Party's Somnath Bharti.

Bansuri, a Supreme Court lawyer, is a daughter of prominent lawyer Swaraj Kaushal, who also served as Governor of Mizoram.

Two-time sitting MP from North East Delhi and famous Bhojpuri singer-actor Manoj Tiwari, will contest from the same seat for the third time in a row on a BJP ticket.

Tiwari, 53, is a former president of Delhi BJP. He won the North East Delhi seat in 2019, defeating former Delhi chief minister and Congress candidate Sheila Dikshit by a huge margin.

A father of three daughters, Tiwari took his Master's degree in physical education from Banaras Hindu University.

A well known Purvanchali face of BJP in Delhi, Tiwari was born and brought up in Bihar.

He fought his first Lok Sabha election as a Samajwadi Party candidate from Gorakhpur against present Uttar Present Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in 2009.

Kamaljeet Sehrawat, 51, is another woman candidate fielded by the party from the West Delhi Lok Sabha seat.

Sehrawat, a prominent female face of Delhi BJP, got the ticket over two-time MP and former Delhi chief minister Sahib Singh Verma's son Parvesh Verma.

She is a former mayor of South Delhi and is currently the state general secretary of the party. She also worked earlier as Delhi BJP's Mahila Morcha president.

Sehrawat, a law graduate, also possesses M.Com and B.Ed degrees.

A member of the Jat community, she is seen as a strong voice in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

She has been fielded by the BJP to take on former West Delhi MP Mahabal Mishra of AAP from the seat.

Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, a seasoned politician and presently the Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, will contest against Sahiram Pehelwan of AAP from South Delhi seat.

At 71, Bidhuri is the oldest of the five Lok Sabha poll candidates announced by the BJP in Delhi.

Belonging to Gujjar community, he represents Badarpur Assembly seat in the South Delhi Constituency.

Bidhuri is a Political Science graduate from Delhi University. He began his political career as a volunteer of RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad in 1970.

He was elected an MLA in 1993 as a Janta Dal candidate. He won his second Assembly election as a Congress candidate in 2003. Bidhuri joined the BJP in 2013

Praveen Khandelwal is the second oldest among the five candidates announced by BJP. He will contest from Chandni Chowk constituency dominated by the traders.

Khandelwal, 63, is a businessman and secretary general of Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), a lobby group of the business community.

A law graduate, Khandelwal had unsuccessfully contested Assembly polls from Chandni Chowk seat in 2008 as a Congress candidate. He is known for campaigning against Chinese goods entering the Indian market.

