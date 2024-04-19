Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 19 (ANI): As the first phase of voting is underway, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Balmukund Acharya exercised his franchise at Jaipur on Friday.

Appealing every voter in Jaipur to exercise their right to vote, Acharya said, "I would like to congratulate everyone on this festival of democracy. I would like to appeal people of Rajasthan and India that this is the festival of democracy and to strengthen democracy and for the development of India that this is your right to exercise your franchise and to ensure 100 per cent voter turnout. Voting is your country's strength."

Exuding confidence in the progress of India, the BJP MLA from Hawa Mahal said that while the tricolor has been unfurled at the moon, Sanatan Dharma is also getting its due recognition in the country.

"The way India is progressing towards development, programs are being held in every village, town, colonies under the Garib Kalyan Yojana and India is being recognised throughout the world and has achieved the feat of being a superpower, both Sanatan and Tiranga is progressing. While Tiranga has been placed on the moon, everyone in India is receiving the blessings of Lord Ram. Taking service to the last individual which was the vision of Ramrajya is now being accomplished," Acharya said.

Asking people to vote for the BJP, the newly elected Hawa Mahal MLA said, "Please vote for us to ensure that PM Modi's dream of developed India gets accomplished, and every village and town in Rajasthan progress."

Jaipur recorded a voter turnout of 49.48 per cent as of 3 pm while Rajasthan recorded a turnout of 41.51 per cent.

Voting for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 began on Friday across 102 parliamentary constituencies spread over 21 states and Union Territories as the mega seven-phase electoral exercise commenced at 7:00 am.

The 25 parliamentary constituencies of Rajasthan are polling in two phases. In Phase 1 of polling in the state on April 19, which is also the opening phase of the seven-phased elections, voting is underway for 12 seats. The remaining 13 seats in the state will be contested in the second phase on April 26. (ANI)

