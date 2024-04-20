Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], April 20 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party's star campaigner, Yogi Adityanath, entered the electoral battle in Rajasthan for the second time on Saturday in view of the Lok Sabha elections. Yogi Adityanath held grand roadshows in Chittorgarh and Jodhpur in favour of BJP state president and party candidate CP Joshi, and Union Jal Shakti Minister and BJP candidate Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, respectively.

He also addressed a huge public meeting in Rajsamand, seeking votes for BJP candidate Mahima Vishweshwar Singh Mewar.

During his roadshows, rose petals were showered on Yogi Adityanath.

The roadshow in Chittorgarh started at the Mall Road warehouse and culminated at Bhairo Singh Chowk, passing through the main market of the city. Despite the scorching heat, people gathered in large numbers to greet the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister throughout the roadshow while the continuous chant of 'Yogi-Yogi' filled the air. At Bhairo Singh Chowk, Yogi garlanded the statue of Bhero Singh and gave a speech.

Addressing the voters at the concluding point of the road show, Yogi Adityanath said, "I have come to pay respects to the land of valour, Mewar, from the birthplace of Lord Ram, Ayodhya. The history of this land reveals that it has never deviated from nationalism and has always been eager to make sacrifices for the motherland. As a modern pilgrimage site in India, this land receives homage from the whole of India."

Later, addressing a public meeting in Rajsamand, Yogi Adityanath urged voters in Rajasthan to relegate the Congress Party to history. "Bring the party to a state where people reminisce, 'Once upon a time, there was Congress'," he remarked.

CM Yogi said that his ancestors came from Rajasthan, pointing out that his grandfather guru arrived in Gorakhpur from Mewar and ignited the flame of nationalism there. He added, "I am a follower of truth, and on the land of Rajasthan, the voice of truth gets strengthened. That's why I receive the most love here."

Hitting out at the Congress Party, he said that the party never hesitates to attack the Sanatan faith of India. "They used to say that Lord Ram never existed. No self-respecting community can do this", he asserted.

Jodhpur witnessed choc-a-bloc traffic on the streets during CM Yogi's roadshow. Crowds thronged the streets to catch a glimpse of the BJP's prominent campaigner and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath. He was greeted with blowing of conch shells. The roadshow, which was held in favour of Jodhpur MP and BJP candidate Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, lasted an hour and a half amid a chant of 'Yogi-Yogi'.

People gathered in large numbers, even on rooftops and showered rose petals on the UP CM. Yogi Adityanath extended his greetings to the public through gestures like throwing rose petals, handshakes, and folded hands. Holding the BJP's lotus symbol in his hands, he fervently appealed to people to vote for the party.

Highlighting the sacredness of Jodhpur, he emphasised the necessity of the Modi government for the city's development, elevating Rajasthan's status, and propelling India towards becoming a developed nation. Women, adorned in saffron-coloured sarees or with Ram name bands around their necks, actively participated in the roadshow at various locations.

The remaining 13 seats in Rajasthan will be contested in the second phase on April 26.

The remaining phases will be held on May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. The last general elections in 2019 were also held in seven phases.

In 2019, the BJP registered a sweeping victory, winning 24 out of 25 seats, while the remaining one seat was won by Rashtriya Loktrantrik Party candidate Hanuman Beniwal. (ANI)

