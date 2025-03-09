New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday hailed former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Bhagat Singh Koshyari for his work on the development of the hill state, preservation of forests, and the safeguarding of natural resources.

Birla made these remarks at a function at the Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts (IGNCA) to release a book, 'Parvat Shiromani Bhagat Singh Koshyari', authored by Madan Mohan Sati.

Koshiyari, who also served as the Governor of Goa and Maharashtra, devoted his entire life to the service of the nation, tirelessly working to uplift the lives of the impoverished and the marginalised, Birla said.

Koshyari's struggles, life and contributions to the nation and the society are an inspiration not only for the present generation but also for the future generations, Birla said.

Mohan Singh Bisht, Deputy Speaker, Delhi Legislative Assembly; Sachchidanand Joshi, Member Secretary, IGNCA; Shrinivasa Varakhedi, Vice Chancellor, Central Sanskrit University; and other dignitaries were present at the book release function.

The Lok Sabha Speaker said whether serving as a chief minister, governor, or parliamentarian, Koshyari displayed neither arrogance nor an attachment to power.

"He remained steadfast, always adhering to principles and rules, whether in office or not," Birla said.

