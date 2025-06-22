Mumbai, Jun 22 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will inaugurate the National Conference of Estimates Committees of Parliament and State Legislative Bodies here on Monday.

During the two-day conference, chairpersons and members of Estimates Committees of Parliament and legislative bodies of states and union territories will brainstorm on the 'Role of Estimates Committee in Effective Monitoring and Review of Budget Estimates for ensuring Efficiency and Economy in Administration'.

The Lok Sabha speaker will also release the 75th anniversary souvenir of the Estimates Committee of Parliament.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra Legislative Council Chairman Ram Shankar Shinde, Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar, and Chairperson of Committee on Estimates of Parliament Sanjay Jaiswal are scheduled to address the inaugural session.

Chairperson of Committee on Estimates Maharashtra Legislature Arjun Panditrao Khotkar will deliver the welcome address and Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe will deliver the Vote of Thanks during the inaugural session.

Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan will deliver the valedictory address on Tuesday.

Birla, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, Jaiswal and Leader of Opposition of Maharashtra Legislative Council Ambadas Danve are scheduled to address the valedictory session.

