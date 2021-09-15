Lt Gen (Retd) Gurmit Singh sworn-in as new governor of Uttarakhand. (Photo/ ANI)

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 15 (ANI): Lieutenant General (retd) Gurmit Singh was sworn in on Wednesday as the new Governor of Uttarakhand.

The oath of office was administered to Singh by Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand High Court Justice RS Chauhan at a function held at the Raj Bhawan in Dehradun.

Lt Gen Singh succeeds Baby Rani Maurya, who resigned on September 8 - three years before completing her tenure.

The function was attended by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, his cabinet colleagues and a number of senior government officials. (ANI)

