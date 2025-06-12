New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): Lieutenant General BKGM Lasantha Rodrigo, Commander of the Sri Lankan Army, is officially visiting India from 11th to 14th June 2025. This visit is set to enhance bilateral military cooperation and explore new avenues for collaboration, particularly in the areas of training and capability enhancement, said a statement from Ministry of Defence on Wednesday.

It underscores the continued efforts of both nations to further strengthen and deepen their longstanding defence partnership.

The first day of the visit began with a solemn wreath-laying ceremony at the National War Memorial in New Delhi. Lieutenant General BKGM Lasantha Rodrigo paid tribute to the brave soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the nation.

Following the wreath-laying, Lieutenant General BKGM Lasantha Rodrigo was given a formal Guard of Honour in the South Block Lawns. The ceremonial event, attended by senior officials of the Indian Army, marked a significant gesture of respect and a symbol of the enduring friendship between the two nations.

The Guard of Honour was followed by a series of high-level meetings beginning with an in-depth interaction with Lieutenant General NS Raja Subramani, Vice Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army. Both the military leaders discussed wide-ranging issues, including aspects of bilateral defence cooperation and regional security concerns. Later, Lieutenant General BKGM Lasantha Rodrigo was briefed on Operation Sindoor and India's security perspective. He was also briefed by other senior officers of the Indian Army on matters of mutual interest.

Lieutenant General BKGM Lasantha Rodrigo thereafter met Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, Chief of Air Staff and Rajesh Kumar Singh, Defence Secretary. These meetings provided an opportunity for the exchange of views on broader defence and security issues, focusing on matters of mutual interest.

Lieutenant General BKGM Lasantha Rodrigo also planted a tree at the Manekshaw Centre, symbolising the time-tested relationship of the Indian and Sri Lankan Armies.

On 12th June 2025, Lieutenant General BKGM Lasantha Rodrigo is scheduled to visit Jaipur and meet Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, South Western Command.

The General Officer will grace the Passing Out Parade at the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun, as the Reviewing Officer on 14th June 2025. This visit will mark a poignant return to his alma mater, where he was commissioned in December 1990, with the 87th Course of the IMA- an experience that laid the foundation of his illustrious military career. His presence at the Academy will rekindle memories of his formative years, now brought full circle as he would review a new generation of officers.

Adding a personal and emotional dimension to the ceremony, Brigadier RMSP Rathnayake of Sri Lanka Army, will also be in attendance to witness his son, Foreign Officer Cadet RMNL Rathnayake, being commissioned with the current course. This confluence of legacy and leadership underscores the enduring spirit of camaraderie and leadership connect between the two Armies.

Lieutenant General BKGM Lasantha Rodrigo's visit to India is marked by a series of productive engagements, aimed at furthering the defence relationship between Sri Lanka and India. The visit not only highlights the commitment of both nations to strengthening their military ties but also underscores their shared focus on regional security and peace. (ANI)

