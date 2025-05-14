Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 14 (ANI): A 14-year-old boy, Aradhya, son of Head Constable Alok Pandey, died by suicide at the Alambagh police station premises.

According to his father, Aradhya was upset due to bullying by his friends.

On Sunday, Alok Pandey filed a complaint against eight of his son's friends, suspecting their role in the incident.

All the named individuals are minors- some are classmates, while others are from outside the school.

Alok declined to reveal the nature of threats his son may have received through messages.

The family resides within the Alambagh police station premises.

Alok Pandey is currently posted in the escort team assigned to the Advocate General's security.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

