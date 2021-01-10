Ludhiana (Punjab) [India] January 10 (ANI): The Special Task Force (STF) of Punjab's Ludhiana on Saturday arrested three persons after recovering 450 grams of heroin from their possession.

Investigating Officer Jagtar Singh said, "They have been booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act."

An investigation has been initiated. (ANI)

