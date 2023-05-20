Gangtok, May 20: The contagious lumpy skin disease (LSD) was detected among cattle in three districts of Sikkim, an official said on Saturday. Samples from Soreng, Pakyong and Namchi districts sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Disease (NIHSAD) in Bhopal turned out to be positive, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services Secretary P Senthil Kumar said. Lumpy Virus: Rajasthan, Punjab and Gujarat Severely Affected, Uttar Pradesh Succeeds in Halting Spread of LSD.

The government was taking various measures to control the disease, he said. The entry of dairy cows from outside the state has been prohibited till further notice, he said. Lumpy Skin Disease: Karnataka Govt Bans Transport of Animals to Prevent LSD, Says Minister Prabhu Chavan.

Only bullock and buffalo bullock for immediate slaughter for the purpose of meat was being allowed, Kumar said. Vaccination of healthy animals was started, and all dairy farmers were asked to contact the nearest veterinary dispensary or hospital for vaccination, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)