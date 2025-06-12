Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 12 (ANI): An anti-encroachment drive carried out in the Shakkar pond area of Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh, and around 100 illegal houses were demolished.

Officials said residents were served notices over the past four months, and houses with court stay orders were not removed.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Highlights Youth-Led Tech Innovation As Nation Strengthens Self-Reliance.

Speaking to ANI, Khandwa Municipal Corporation Commissioner, Priyanka Rajawat said, "This is the Shakkar pond area. We are running an anti-encroachment drive here today. We have been making announcements and giving notices to vacate the place for the last 4 months. About 100 illegal houses have been demolished. 25 house owners had a stay from the court, they have been left..."

Earlier, the district administration of Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain carried out a demolition drive to remove illegal structures in Begum Bagh locality in the city amid tight security on Wednesday. The locality is situated near Mahakaleshwar temple and a total seven structures were removed.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 12, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Thursday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Ujjain Development Authority (UDA) CEO Sandeep Soni told ANI, "Around two years ago, UDA had cancelled the lease of structures built here on both sides of the roads for violating the terms of the lease. After which four plots on which seven structures were built here, still some commercial operations are going on, were served notices. Since after cancellation of the lease, all these structures become government property and construction on the land falls under illegal encroachment."

"Considering those properties as encroachment, a final notice was issued. After that with the help of district administration, municipal corporation and police, UDA took possession of the property today and began the removal action," he added.

Meanwhile, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Nitesh Bhargav said that a heavy police force was deployed in the area to monitor and look after the law and order situation.

"Seven structures at four locations in Beghu Bagh locality are being removed under Ujjain Development Authroity's action and a heavy police force is deployed in the area to look after the law and order situation. A total of 150 police personnel are present at the spot. All the action is being executed peacefully," ASP Bhargava said. (ANI).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)