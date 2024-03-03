Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 3 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that the entire cabinet of the state would be visiting the Ram Temple in Ayodhya Dham on Monday.

CM Mohan Yadav said, "After Lucknow's visit, I returned to Bhopal. With full excitement, I would like to say that tomorrow the Madhya Pradesh cabinet members will visit Ayodhya Dham. Due to the tremendous crowd in February, we decided to travel in March."

He further said that the Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram on January 22 is a matter of great pride for everyone.

"We have great faith in Lord Ram and we believe in Sanatan Dharma. Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram in Ayodhya on January 22," he added.

According to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust, over 20 lakh devotees visited the Ram Temple within seven days after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's historic temple was held on January 22, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing the Vedic rituals, led by a group of priests.

The ceremonial journey leading up to the Pran Pratishtha included a seven-day ritual that commenced on January 16, 2024.

The Ram temple is constructed in the traditional Nagara style. Its length (east-west) is 380 feet; width is 250 feet and height is 161 feet; and is supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors.

The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, Gods, and Goddesses. In the main sanctum sanctorum on the ground floor, the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram (the idol of Shri Ram Lalla) has been placed. (ANI)

