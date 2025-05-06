Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 6 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday congratulated the state's education department and minister after the Class 10 and 12 board exam results showed improvement compared to last year.

In the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MP Board) Class 10 exams, Pragya Jaiswal from Singrauli secured the top position with a perfect score of 500 out of 500 marks. Meanwhile, in Class 12, Priyal Dwivedi from Satna topped with 492 out of 500 marks.

Speaking to ANI, Chief Minister Yadav said, "I am happy that this year's results are better than last year. I congratulate the education department and the minister. They took many innovative steps to achieve this."

The Chief Minister also encouraged students who did not pass. He assured them that under the new education policy, students will get another chance to appear for the exams within six months. "There is no need to be disappointed. There will be many opportunities ahead. History will change from this year as exams will be held twice a year," he added.

Yadav praised the hard work of successful students and wished them well for the future. He also highlighted the success of girl students, noting that they continue to make the state proud. "Once again, our sisters and daughters have excelled in the board exams. That's why we proudly call them Laadli Beti," Yadav said.

According to official data, 144 out of 212 students in the Class 10 merit list are girls. Similarly, 89 out of 159 students in the Class 12 merit list are girls this year.

Among districts, Narsinghpur recorded the highest Class 10 pass percentage at 92.73%, followed by Mandla at 89.83%. The overall pass percentage for Class 10 stood at 76.22%, while for Class 12 it was 74.48%.

Last year, 61.88 per cent girls and 54.35 per cent boys passed in class 10 while 68.43 per cent girls and 60.55 boys were declared pass in class 12 state board exams, according to the official data.

"Results of 8,21,086 regular candidates of class 10th were declared. Of these, 3,05,067 candidates passed in first division, 1,69,863 candidates in second division and 2,145 candidates in third division. With this, 4,77,075 candidates have cleared the 10th board examination and the passing percentage stood at 58.10 per cent," the statement read. (ANI)

