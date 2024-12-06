New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav appreciated the innovative initiative taken by the Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil to store water by collecting rainwater through the implementation of the 'Karmabhoomi to Janmabhoomi' scheme.

Speaking to the media, Yadav said "I am happy that our Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil has taken a very innovative initiative. Based on the initiative, our water storage is being done by collecting rainwater. The underground water storage is being increased at every place.. We are going to have more than 15,000 bore wells installed. We have come here to take a pledge to continue in such a good campaign."

The initiative aims to address groundwater depletion by building rainwater harvesting structures across the country.

The campaign was launched in Gujarat and aims at digging 1.6 lakh borewells in Rajasthan, 15,000 in Madhya Pradesh and four bores in every village across 10 districts in Bihar.

The program mainly aims to transform the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's water harvesting resolution into a mass movement.

Earlier, the Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said that the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) is a transformative and ambitious scheme under Prime Minister Narendra Modi that will prove to be a boon to the state.

The Chief Minister highlighted the significance of the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project, describing it as an initiative to address the state's acute water scarcity.

He said the project involves the installation of 1,60,000 borewells, which he emphasized would make a substantial impact in alleviating the state's pressing water challenges.

Speaking to ANI, the Rajasthan Chief Minister said, "This (ERCP) is such an ambitious scheme and this scheme was started in Surat by the Union Minister CR Patil under the leadership of PM Modi. This is a very big work and I can say that this will prove to be a boon for Rajasthan, installing 1,60,000 borewells. Very big work will be done inside Rajasthan because there is a lot of shortage of water in Rajasthan."

"The works for the project have already begun in Saroi and Jodhpur. This scheme under PM Modi will become a big step towards Viksit Rajasthan and Viksit Bharat. Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summi is being held on December 9-10. PM Modi will visit the state on December 17, as Rajasthan government will complete 1 year. We are all ready to welcome him," said CM Sharma.

Notably, the ERCP aims to harness the surplus water from rivers such as Chambal and its tributaries in eastern Rajasthan to address the drinking water and irrigation needs of nearly 13 districts, including Kota, Jaipur, and Bharatpur.

This initiative is crucial, given that Rajasthan faces one of the highest water shortages in India, with limited groundwater reserves and uneven rainfall patterns.

The project also aligns with broader efforts to enhance water security and improve the livelihood of millions in the arid regions of the state.

The ERCP project was announced by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2017-18. (ANI)

