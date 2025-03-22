Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], March 22 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav paid a courtesy visit to Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at the Lok Seva Bhavan in Bhubaneswar.

Following the visit, Yadav, along with Minister Prahlad Singh Patel, paid tribute to Dr Debendra Pradhan, former Union Minister and father of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who passed away on March 17 at the age of 84.

Also Read | Asthildur Loa Thorsdottir Resigns: Iceland Minister for Children's Affairs Quits After Confessing to Having Child With Teen 30 Years Ago.

Yadav spoke highly of Dr Debendra Pradhan, saying, "Our friend and Minister in the Government of India, Dharmendra Pradhan's father, who himself was a Minister in the Government of India, Dr Debendra Pradhan, was a very capable personality. It is because of his work that the people joined the BJP in Odisha. I have come here today to express my condolences on the sad occasion of his departure... I pray to Baba Mahakal to grant salvation to his holy soul."

Meanwhile, Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Tuesday visited Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's residence to pay last respects to his father Debendra Pradhan.

Also Read | Navi Mumbai Fire: Efforts Underway To Control As Massive Blaze Erupts at MIDC in Maharashtra; 12 Fire Engines at Spot (Watch Videos).

Speaking to the media, the Odisha Governor emphasized that Debendra Pradhan was a man who remained stuck to his ideology throughout his life.

"Devendra Pradhan was a man dedicated to an ideology throughout his life. He fought for the issues of the people. I remember when I met him when he was a Union Minister of State for Agriculture during Atal Bihar Vajpayee's government. I think he was a strong supporter of nationalism and throughout his life, he remained stuck to his ideology. May his soul rest in peace," the Governor said.

The last rites of the former Union Minister were performed at Puri Swargadwar with full solemnity today.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his last respects to former Union Minister Dr Debendra Pradhan, who passed away.

In a post on X, PM Modi said that Debendra Pradhan's contribution as MP and Minister is also noteworthy for the emphasis on poverty alleviation."Dr. Debendra Pradhan Ji made a mark as a hardworking and humble leader. He made numerous efforts to strengthen the BJP in Odisha. His contribution as MP and Minister is also noteworthy for the emphasis on poverty alleviation and social empowerment. Pained by his passing away. Went to pay my last respects and expressed condolences to his family. Om Shanti," PM Modi said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)