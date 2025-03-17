Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 17 (ANI): A female cheetah along with her two male and female cubs is set to be released in the forest at Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park, t on Tuesday.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav shared a post on his official 'X' handle and informed about the development. He stated that during the safari, the tourists will be able to see cheetahs in their natural habitat which will also help in increasing the number of tourists in the region.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, March 17 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

He also stated that the government is committed to taking wildlife conservation and tourism to new heights.

"The population of cheetahs will increase in Kuno! In the Khajuri tourist zone of Kuno National Park, female cheetah Gamini from South Africa will be released in the open forest tomorrow along with her two male and two female cubs. During the safari, tourists will get an opportunity to see cheetahs in their natural habitat, which will definitely increase the number of tourists. The Madhya Pradesh government is committed to take wildlife conservation and tourism to new heights", Mohan Yadav's 'X' post read.

Also Read | 'Reverse' Digital Arrest: Man in UP's Kanpur Turns the Tables on Cyber Fraudster, Extracts INR 10,000.

Last month, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav had released two adult Cheetahs-Asha and Veera- along with three newborn cheetah cubs into the Kuno National Park on February 4.

Veera had given birth to three cubs in a big enclosure situated in the forest, CM Yadav had announced on February 4. Veera is around 5 years old.

Hoping for their good health, CM Yadav told ANI, "Today we have released five cheetahs in Kuno, 'Asha', 'Veera', and three cubs of Asha...We hope they will grow healthy."

On February 4, the CM expressed joy over the growing cheetah population in the state, describing it as a testament to successful conservation efforts.

Project Cheetah was launched to revive the presence of extinct Cheetah in the country. As part of the first-ever intercontinental translocation of the species, 20 cheetahs were brought to Kuno National Park--eight from Namibia in September 2022 and 12 from South Africa in February 2023. Since their arrival, the project has faced challenges, with eight adult cheetahs--three females and five males--dying. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)