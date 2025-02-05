Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 5 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav released two adult Cheetahs-Asha and Veera- along with three newborn cheetah cubs into the Kuno national park on Wednesday.

Veera had given birth to three cubs in a big enclosure situated in the forest, CM Yadav had announced on February 4. Veera is around 5 years old.

Hoping for their good health, CM Yadav told ANI, ""Today we have released five cheetahs in Kuno, 'Asha', 'Veera', and three cubs of Asha...We hope they will grow healthy."

On February 4, the CM expressed joy over the growing cheetah population in the state, describing it as a testament to successful conservation efforts.

"I am very happy to share this information that the number of cheetahs is constantly increasing in Madhya Pradesh. Today, female cheetah Veera has given birth to 2 cubs, cheetah cubs are welcome on the land of Madhya Pradesh and I send my hearty congratulations to the people of the state on the arrival of these cubs," the CM said in a post on X.

"Congratulations to all the officers, doctors and field staff associated with the project; as a result of whose tireless hard work, today Madhya Pradesh is also known as the 'land of cheetahs'," he added.

The District Forest Officer of Sheopur also congratulated people associated with the conservation project.

"Congratulations to all! Especially to the team of officers, doctors and field staff, who have worked day and night to ensure this success. With this, the number of cheetahs in India has now increased to 26. It is hoped that the legacy of cheetahs in India will remain strong in the future," said a statement from the DFO.

With the addition of these two cheetah cubs, the number of total cheetahs at Kuno National Park has become 26, which contains 12 adult cheetahs and 14 cubs.

Project Cheetah was launched to revive the presence of extinct Cheetah in the country. As part of the first-ever intercontinental translocation of the species, 20 cheetahs were brought to Kuno National Park--eight from Namibia in September 2022 and 12 from South Africa in February 2023. Since their arrival, the project has faced challenges, with eight adult cheetahs--three females and five males--dying. (ANI)

