Earlier on Sunday, Police said that additional security forces were deployed in Khargone district to keep a vigil to avoid any untoward incident in the area.

"Additional 1000 troops have been deployed in the district. Security forces are deployed in all the sensitive areas and checkpoints. Areas are being monitored through drones and all inputs are being taken care of," said Ankit Jaiswal, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Khargone.

Earlier, curfew on May 2 and May 3 had been imposed in the district that witnessed violence following a stone-pelting incident during a religious procession last month.

To avoid any such situation, admiration has passed various orders limiting public gatherings during the festival week.

"Eid prayers to be offered at home. Also, no event on Akshaya Tritiya and Parshuram Jayanti will be allowed to organize in the district," said Sumer Singh Mujalda, Additional District Magistrate, Khargone.

In the violence that erupted on April 10, several people, including police personnel, were injured when groups of people pelted stones at each other during the procession. (ANI)

