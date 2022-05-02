Apple iPhone 13 smartphone is now available for purchase for up to Rs 10,000. Apple's latest flagship smartphone is listed on the Amazon India website with discounts. Apple iPhone 13 comes in three storage options - 128GB, 256GB and 512GB. The 128GB variant is available with a discount of Rs 9,000. The model originally retails at Rs 79,900 and is listed at Rs 70,900. The 256GB variant can be purchased at Rs 79,900, whereas the 512GB model is available at Rs 1,04,900. Apple iPhone 13 Now Available at Rs 50,900; Check Deals Here.

Apple iPhone 13 (Photo Credits: Amazon)

So far, this is the biggest price drop we have witnessed on iPhone 13. In February 2022, the price of the iPhone dropped by Rs 5,000. The discounted price of up to Rs 10,000 is said to end on May 6. In terms of specifications, iPhone 13 gets a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a resolution of 2532x1170 pixels. It comes powered by an A15 Bionic chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.

For photography, the device features a dual rear camera setup comprising a 12MP primary camera and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens. Upfront, there is a 12MP selfie camera. Apple iPhone 13 packs a 3,240mAh battery with up to 20W fast charging support and runs on iOS 15.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2022 02:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).