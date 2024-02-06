Harda (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 6 (ANI): The death toll in the massive fire that broke out inside a firecracker factory in Madhya Pradesh's Harda on Tuesday morning has risen to 8, state minister Uday Pratap Singh said adding that the blaze triggered multiple explosions.

The injured have been taken to hospitals and efforts were on to control the fire, officials said. Ambulances and fire engines from Indore and Bhopal were rushed to the site of the explosion to tackle the blaze.

Singh, who, on Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's instructions, rushed to the site via helicopter, said that an operation was launched to rescue those still trapped under the debris.

"There have been 8 deaths, 58 people injured, and an operation is underway to rescue people from under the debris. The guilty will not be spared. We are taking all the details about the factory from the district administration," Singh said.

The minister said that Chief Minister is taking stock of the situation continuously.

Following the incident, the chief minister held a meeting and announced assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of each of the deceased. The entire cost of treatment of the injured persons will be borne by the state government, he said according to a statement by the Chief Minister's Office.

The Chief Minister also directed Minister Uday Pratap Singh, Additional Chief Secretary Ajit Kesari and Director General Home Guard Arvind Kumar to rush to Harda by helicopter.

Singh visited the District Hospital in Harda where the injured were admitted. The minister further said that the injured have been shifted to Hoshangabad and Bhopal.

Due to the massive explosion, the entire area was engulfed in black smoke with windowpanes of houses and shops located in the vicinity getting shattered. Locals recounted that it felt as if an earthquake had hit Harda.

"Six people have died and more than 50 people are injured in this incident. Over 50 ambulances were sent to the spot. Our minister, Uday Pratap Singh, DG Home and around 400 police officials have left for the spot. We are trying to control the fire and provide immediate assistance to the injured," CM Yadav said earlier.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also sought details of the fire from senior officials.

Medical colleges in Bhopal and Indore and burn units in AIIMS Bhopal have been asked to make the necessary arrangements. (ANI)

