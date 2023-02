Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh [India], February 12 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh government on Sunday clarified that no prohibitory order was issued banning the use of tandoor in the state.

"No prohibitory order has been issued banning the use of tandoor in the state," said a government order (roughly translated from Hindi).

Also Read | Shiv Pratap Shukla Appointed New Himachal Pradesh Governor, CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Congratulates Him.

The reports of the Madhya Pradesh government announcing a ban on tandoors are surfacing in the media.

According to the reports, Food Department cited rising pollution for the ban on tandoors across the state.

Also Read | Aero India 2023: HAL to Display Scale Model of ‘Next Gen Supersonic Trainer’ for First Time.

Tandoori roti or using tandoors will be fined up to Rs 5 lakh for violating the state government's order, added the reports. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)