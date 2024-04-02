Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 2 (ANI): A Special Operation Group (SOG) of Hawkforce gunned down two Naxals, including a woman, carrying rewards of Rs 43 lakh on their heads, in an encounter in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district, an official said on Tuesday.

The encounter with the Naxals occurred in Pitkona forest under Lanji police station area in Balaghat district on Monday night. According to the police, the team recovered one AK-47, one 12 bore rifle, two BGL shells (Barrel Grenade Launcher), wireless set, two radios and daily use items from the killed Naxals.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Election 2024: AAP Fields Raj Kumar Chabbewal From Hoshiarpur, Malvinder Singh Kang From Anandpur Sahib in Punjab.

The woman Naxal was identified as Sajanti alias Kranti (38), resident of Sukma, Chhattisgarh and was carrying a bounty of a total of Rs 29 lakh from Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra. The other Naxal was identified as Raghu alias Sher Singh, a resident of Balaghat and was carrying a reward of a total Rs 14 lakh from Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra, the police added.

IG Intelligence and Anti Naxal Dr Ashish told ANI, "We had received intelligence based input that 20-25 Naxalites were hiding in Pitkona forest in Balaghat. Acting on it, effective action was taken by the joint team of both Commandant Hawk and Balaghat SP along with SOG personnel and Combing was done continuously in the area. During the process of exchange of fire, we neutralised two Naxalites."

Also Read | April Fool’s Day Prank Takes Life in Indore: Class 11 Student Accidentally Hangs Self While ‘Pranking’ Friend on Video Call.

"We have recovered the two BGL (Barrel Grenade Launcher) shells for the first time in Balaghat. It is a kind of challenge and success for us. A strict instruction was given by the CM to take exemplary action against the terror element," he added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also extended congratulations to the soldiers who neutralised the Naxals in Balaghat.

"Our brave soldiers have eliminated two Naxalites carrying a reward of Rs 43 lakh. I extend my congratulations to them and the people of the state," CM Yadav told ANI.

The woman Naxal was a member of the divisional committee of Extension Platoon-02 of Kanha-Bhoramdev division while the other Naxal was a member of Malanjkhand Area Committee. Both the Naxals had carried out many Naxalite incidents in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra, according to the police. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)