India News | Madhya Pradesh Polls: PM Modi Sees Only Rich People Like Adani, Says Kharge

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. In a run-up to the state assembly elections, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a rally in Madhya Pradesh.

Agency News ANI| Nov 07, 2023 08:48 PM IST
India News | Madhya Pradesh Polls: PM Modi Sees Only Rich People Like Adani, Says Kharge
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo/ANI)

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 7 (ANI): In a run-up to the state assembly elections, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a rally in Madhya Pradesh.

Kharge alleged that PM Modi does not care for the poor in the country but sees only rich people like Adani and Ambani.

"Wherever PM goes, he says that he is very poor and he is a 'chaiwala'...but why is this poor not conducting caste census? Why is this poor not making schemes for poor people? This poor is not looking at poor people but he sees only the rich people like Adani and Ambani," Kharge said during his address in Gwalior.

The Congress leader also highlighted party MP Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra adding that he interacted with people from all sections during the Yatra while PM Modi never interacts with people.

"He does not even look towards the poor. Like Rahul Gandhi meets people... he travelled around 4500 km by foot, did Bharat Jodo Yatra. From kids to elderly people, he interacted with everyone. He interacted with farmers, big and small businessmen, women. He completed Bharat Jodo Yatra by interacting with people from all sectors," Kharge asserted.

He added, "But Modi sahab never meets people on the ground. If someone wants to get his "Darshan", then it could be "Door darshan", not anywhere near him. And such people are speaking about the poor people."

Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states set to undergo polls in one phase on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    A+
    A-
