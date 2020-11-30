Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 30 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh has reported 1,383 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the State Health Department, the total number of cases in the state has touched 2,06,128.

The total number of recoveries from COVID-19 stand at 1,88,097. The state has 14,771 active cases. The death toll in the state due to the virus has reached 3,260. (ANI)

