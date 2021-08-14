Bhopal, Aug 14 (PTI) The COVID-19 caseload in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,92,023 after 16 more persons tested positive for the infection on Saturday, a state health department official said.

The death toll stood at 10,514 with no fresh COVID-19 fatality being reported during the day, he said.

The count of recoveries in MP reached 7,81,398, leaving the state with 111 active cases, the official said.

With 77,357 new tests, the overall number of samples tested so far in Madhya Pradesh mounted to 1,54,46,827, the official added.

A total of 3,76,24,381 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state of which 7,69,400 jabs were given during the day.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,92,023, new cases 16, death toll 10,514 (no change), recovered 7,81,398, active cases 111, number of tests so far 1,54,46,827.

