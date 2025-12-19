Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 19 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Public Works Department Minister Rakesh Singh has said that the state is set to develop the country's first state-level, multi-national park Tiger Corridor in collaboration with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Minister Singh announced while addressing a press conference at the Kushabhau Thakre Convention Centre in the state capital Bhopal, on Thursday. The minister said the corridor would serve as a model for integrating modern infrastructure with environmental responsibility.

Also Read | Passing of SHANTI Bill by Parliament Marks Transformational Moment for India's Technology Landscape: PM Narendra Modi.

Highlighting the features of the tiger corridor, Minister Singh said, "It is the country's first state-level multi-national park tiger corridor, which is being developed in coordination with NHAI and PWD. It will incorporate underpasses in forest areas, slow-traffic zones, and wildlife-safe designs to balance tiger movement, tourism, and local connectivity. This will also promote eco-tourism and strengthen the local economy."

The minister further said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, roads in Madhya Pradesh were no longer merely means of transport but had become a strong foundation for economic growth, investment, and new opportunities. He also outlined an ambitious roadmap for the next three years, from 2025 to 2028, under which six major expressways and pragatipath projects with a combined length of 3,368 kilometres will be constructed.

Also Read | Denmark’s ‘ghetto Law’ Faces Scrutiny After EU Court Ruling.

These projects include the Narmada Pragatipath, Vindhya Expressway, Malwa-Nimar Vikaspath, Atal Pragatipath, Bundelkhand Vikaspath and Madhya Bharat Vikaspath. The total estimated cost of these projects is Rs 36,483 crore, and most of them are targeted for completion by June 2028.

The minister added that the projects would significantly reduce travel time, enhance road safety, and provide fresh momentum to industrial, agricultural, and tourism activities across the state.

Minister Singh also said they signed an MOU worth Rs 1 lakh crore with NHAI, and that works worth Rs 28,000 crore were approved under it to develop 948 kilometres of new national highways in the state. It will strengthen interstate connectivity, logistics efficiency, and industrial investment potential.

The Minister further highlighted that the Madhya Pradesh government signed an MOU with the Government of India's National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML) for the construction of four ropeways in Madhya Pradesh. Of these, the construction of the ropeway in Ujjain from the Railway Station to Mahakal Temple is underway.

"In the last two years, we have worked at a rapid pace, and approximately 10,000 kilometres of roads have been constructed at a cost of Rs 17,284 crore alone in 2024-25. Additionally, 739 buildings have been constructed at a cost of Rs 6,627 crore in the state," Singh said.

Additionally, the minister said that several initiatives were planned under the Hybrid Annuity Model over the next three years. Within the next six months alone, five major projects covering 285 kilometres, with an estimated cost of Rs 15,000 crore, are proposed. These projects are expected to boost logistics, agriculture and trade at the regional level.

"822 new rural roads with a total length of 11,310 kilometres will be constructed over the next three years to ensure that every village in Madhya Pradesh is connected to national and global markets," he said.

The minister further emphasised that the Lokpath App 2 would soon be launched, providing information on routes, toll plazas, and police stations along the route. It will also send an alert if there is any black spot on that route before the commuters.

He added that the state government was committed to quality construction, timely execution, and the use of advanced technology, and that the PWD's forward-looking roadmap would lay the foundation for a new era of speed, safety, and prosperity in the state. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)