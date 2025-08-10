Raisen (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 10 (ANI): Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday thanked the Central Government and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the 'Bhoomi Poojan' of the Rs 1,800-crore Rail Coach Factory in Raisen, which will manufacture metro, Vande Bharat, and other rail coaches, promising significant job creation.

Addressing the occassion, Chouhan said,"Many thanks to the Government of India and the Defence Minister. This plant, worth 1800 crore rupees, will be established, where work such as metro, Vande Bharat, and rail coach designing will take place... This will provide employment to many people..."

Also Read | Bihar SIR Row: Tejashwi Yadav Claims Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha Has 2 EPIC Numbers, Demands Election Commission Conduct 'Transparent' Investigation Into Matter (Watch Video).

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended the ceremony of the Nextgen Rolling Stock Factory at BEML Rail Hub for Manufacturing.

Singh laid the foundation stone of the first rail and metro coach manufacturing unit 'Greenfield Rail Coach Manufacturing Centre' at Raisen's Dussehra Ground.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Purchases Metro Ticket, Flags Off Yellow Line Services at RV Road Metro Station in Bengaluru (Watch Video).

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said,"It is our great fortune, the establishment of a rail coach factory is a big deal. I thank the Defence Minister, the Railway Minister..."

On Thursday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Yadav said that for the first time in the state, train coaches and metro train coaches were being prepared and delivered across the nation and the world. He said the manufacturing unit had been established in Umariya village in Raisen district, with an investment of around Rs 1800 crore. He added that around 2,000 people would get employment opportunities through this project.

He said it was the first rail coach manufacturing unit in the state, which would help establish Madhya Pradesh as a prominent centre for rail coach construction. The state government had allotted around 60 hectares of land for the unit, he said, adding that coaches for Vande Bharat, Amrit Bharat, and metro trains would be made at the facility. He also highlighted that several auxiliary industrial units in Raisen and Bhopal districts would receive a significant boost from this development. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)