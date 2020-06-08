India News | Madhya Pradesh's Hospital Sealed After Elderly Patient Tied to Bed over Non-payment of Bill

Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 8 (ANI): A private hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur, where an 80-year-old patient was allegedly tied to a bed over non-payment of bills, has been sealed by authorities, a district official said on Monday.

A case has been filed against the manager of the hospital for the inhuman treatment metted out to the elderly citizen.

"Nursing home's registration has been cancelled and it has been sealed. A case has been lodged against the manager. Their patients were taken to district hospital," said Shajapur District Collector.

Aged 80, Laxmi Narayan, had travelled from Rajgarh district, 38 kilometres away from Shajapur area for medical treatment.

During the treatment, the family had paid Rs 6,000, followed by another Rs 5,000. However, at the time of discharge, the hospital asked the kin to pay Rs 11,270 more.

Narayan's family did not have the required amount, and because of the COVID-19 lockdown, they could not even make any other arrangements. (ANI)

