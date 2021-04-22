Madhya Pradesh's largest COVID-19 care centre starts functioning in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 22 (ANI): Indore's Radha Soami Satsang Beas ground has been converted into Maa Ahilya COVID Care Centre and started functioning on Thursday. The centre has been started with 600 beds and is expected to accommodate 6,000 beds. It is the largest COVID care centre in Madhya Pradesh.

State Minister Tulsi Silawat said many businessmen from Indore have donated money and instruments for the COVID care centre. It will take care of asymptomatic COVID-19 patients.

"On behalf of the Chief Minister, I would like to thank Radha Soami Satsang Beas. In the first phase, 600 beds are made available. The RSS workers are also volunteering. Many industrialists and businessmen from Indore have donated money and instruments for this care centre. I am thankful to them," Silawat told ANI while on a visit to the centre.

"This is the largest COVID care centre in the state. I also thank BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindiya for donating 10,000 Remdesivir injections to Madhya Pradesh," Silawat said.

Amit Malakar, in-charge of Maa Ahilya COVID Care Centre, told ANI that it is designed for asymptomatic COVID-19 patients who do not have space for isolation at their residence. The administration will take care of such patients at this centre.

"The patients admitted here will not need medical oxygen, but people have donated some Oxygen Concentrators in case of emergency. Rapid response teams (RRT), which are surveying different parts of the city, will identify and refer the patients to the COVID care centre," Malakar said.

He said beds at the COVID care centre are made up of the card boards which will be disposed off after the use.

"We have installed TV screens to play religious serials. Staff from four private hospitals will be monitoring the patients here," he added.

Indore recorded 1,781 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. Madhya Pradesh has 82,268 active COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)