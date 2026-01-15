Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 15 (ANI): Superstar Aamir Khan's former wife Reena Dutta reached a polling booth on Thursday to cast her vote during the Maharashtra civic elections.

Dutta was joined by her actor son Junaid Khan and daughter Ira Khan. After casting their votes, the trio also posed for pictures flaunting their inked fingers outside the polling station.

After voting, Junaid Khan spoke to the media about the importance of participating in elections and urged people to step out and vote. "I think voting is very important. Everyone should come and vote."

Aamir Khan's second former wife, filmmaker Kiran Rao, also cast her vote. She was spotted posing for pictures outside the polling booth as she showed her inked finger.

Actor Akshay Kumar was among the first celebrities to vote on Thursday. Several other film personalities were also seen at polling centres. These included Twinkle Khanna, Nana Patekar, Vishal Dadlani and Suniel Shetty.

Polling is being held across 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra. The elections are taking place after a long and active campaign and are important for major cities such as Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Nashik and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena are contesting the elections together under the Mahayuti banner in most places, except Pune. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is fighting the polls on its own in many corporations. In Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, both NCP factions have come together with a joint manifesto.

According to the State Election Commission, around 3.48 crore voters are eligible to vote in these elections. A total of 15,908 candidates are contesting for 2,869 seats across 893 wards. For smooth voting, 39,092 polling centres have been set up across Maharashtra.

Polling began at 7:30 am on Thursday, January 15, and will continue till 5:30 pm. The counting of votes will take place on Friday, January 16. (ANI)

