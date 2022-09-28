The Madras High Court set aside an order that said wife must offer tea and snacks to estranged husband when he visits to meet the child. The High Court bench set aside the single-judge order and said that while deciding the issue of visitation rights, the single-judge got swayed. The division bench of Justices Paresh Upadhyay and D Bharatha Chakravarthy also said that the single-judge went on to speak about how the conduct of the parties should be. "Such observations were unnecessary", the bench observed.

Madras High Court Sets Aside Order

