Cuddalore (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 16 (ANI): Congress MP Vishnu Prasad on Monday expressed concerns about alleged corruption in the Neyveli Lignite Coal (NLC) projects, citing a complaint filed by H. Manikandan with the CBI.

Congress leader H Manikandan from Cuddalore had filed a complaint with the CBI in July 2025, alleging that officials had colluded with private contractors and individuals to defraud the government of Rs 422 crore by awarding contracts for various construction works at NLC and demanded an investigation into the matter.

Prasad stated that the Madras High Court had ordered an investigation, but the CBI hadn't taken action. Prasad also highlighted alleged irregularities in NLC projects, including cost overruns and contract issues in Odisha's Talibera housing project and shutdowns in Uttar Pradesh's power plant project.

"Hundreds of crores of rupees were lost due to cost overruns and contract irregularities in the housing project in Odisha's Talibera area, and thousands of crores of rupees were lost due to shutdowns in the power plant project in Uttar Pradesh," said Prasad.

He said that a complaint has been filed with the Delhi CBI seeking action against the officials involved in these matters, and the investigation will be held on the 23rd.

He further said, "Moreover, I have given complaints on two issues. One is BGR and Priya Blue. BGR for Kadambur: They have signed a tripartite agreement and issued a subcontract to third parties, with only limited tenders. So with all that evidence, and also they are financially in a problematic way, but still their employees are being paid by the NLC till now, around almost 2 crores per month, the NLC is paying because of some specific design that these people have got. I do not know why they are stuck along with BGR. But when the investigation is on, whatever documents we have--we have substantiating documents--that will narrow the case and pin them down."

MP Vishnu Prasad gave an interview to reporters at the Congress party office in the Manjakuppam area of Cuddalore. At the time, he alleged widespread corruption in NLC India Limited's projects.

Regarding the Tamil Nadu Assembly election alliance, Prasad said he'll accept the party leadership's decision, echoing similar sentiments from Praveen Chakravarthy and Manickam Thakur. (ANI)

