Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 29: The Madurai Mahila Court has sentenced a man who threw acid on college girls to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment.

S Sankaranarayanan from Tirumangalam has been sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment. In 2014, he threw acid on two college students near the college in Tirumangalam. Chennai Shocker: Trans Man Chains Woman, Burns Her Alive For Rejecting Romantic Advances, Arrested.

Meena and Angaleshwari were treated at Government Rajaji Hospital with 25 percent and 15 percent burns, respectively.

Considering the nature of the case and the physical and mental agony suffered by the two women, the court observed that taking a lenient view in sentencing was not an appropriate case and required severe punishment, officials said.

It also imposed a fine of Rs 40,000 on the accused, they added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)