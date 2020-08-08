New Delhi [India], Aug 8 (ANI): The mining, liquor, cable, drugs and transport mafias which Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh promised to end are thriving under his rule, said Partap Singh Bajwa, Rajya Sabha MP from Congress.

"Captain Amarinder Singh promised to end the rule of mining, liquor, cable, drugs and transport mafias within four weeks if he came to power, but now even after four years of his rule, these mafias are thriving," Bajwa told ANI.

He said, "If the Congress has to be saved, then we need to change the leadership in the state."

Bajwa said many party members have repeatedly requested the Chief Minister to sanction a probe into the big distilleries which illegally sold the liquor during lockdown to other states.

Talking about the hooch tragedy, Bajwa said that excise, taxation department along with police and politicians are involved in the illicit liquor trade, and investigation by state authorities can be influenced and so he is demanding a CBI probe.

"CM Captain Amarinder Singh has excise and taxation, home department and police under him. All fingers are being raised at the excise department. No state official has enough power to investigate the Chief Minister's office. If justice has to be given to 121 people who died in the hooch tragedy, then an investigation should be done by CBI or ED," he said. (ANI)

