New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday chargesheeted two top naxal leaders in the case relating to a conspiracy by the banned CPI organisation to revive and strengthen its presence in the Magadh Zone (Gaya and Aurangabad area), the agency said on Wednesday.

The chargesheeted accused have been identified as Pramod Mishra alias Sohan Da alias Banwari Ji alias BB Ji alias Baba, a Politburo Member and Chief of North Regional Bureau of CPI (Maoist) from Aurangabad district of Bihar, and Anil Yadav alias Ankush alias Lavkush, Sub-Zonal Committee Member, from Gaya district of the state.

Also Read | UCC Bill Passed in Uttarakhand: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami-Led Government Passes Uniform Civil Code Bill; Becomes India's First State To Implement UCC (Watch Video).

As per the NIA, both the chargesheeted accused have many criminal cases registered against them under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Explosive Substances Act, Arms Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

There are 47 cases registered against Pramod Mishra in various police stations of Bihar and Jharkhand. Further, six criminal cases are registered against Anil Yadav in Bihar.

Also Read | Sanjay Singh Bail Plea Rejected: Delhi High Court Denies Bail to AAP Leader in Money Laundering Case.

Investigations revealed that both the accused were engaged in attempts to revive the proscribed naxal organisation in the region, said the anti-terror agency.

They were corresponding between themselves and also motivating the youth to join the CPI (Maoist), besides collecting levies from Brick Kiln owners to fund their activities in the region. Investigations further revealed that the duo, along with other co-accused, were propagating the false and insurrectionary ideology ofCPI (Maoi st) and were involved in unlawful and violent activities aimed at disrupting peace and public order in the country.

As a senior leader, the NIA said, Pramod Mishra was regularly updated by senior cadres of the organisation from across India with respect to the activities and developments in their respective areas.

The NIA took up investigations in the case on August 31 last year. Naxal-related literature, handwritten letters and memory cards were seized from the possession of the two accused at the time of their arrest. The seized memory cards contained various photographs, letters, and correspondence, as well as sensitive literature on naxal plans and activities.

With their arrest, the NIA said, it had unearthed the larger conspiracy of top CPI (Maoist) Commanders to revive the organisation in Magadh Zone as well as other parts of the country. Investigations in the case are continuing. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)