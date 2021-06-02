Srinagar, Jun 2 (PTI) Authorities in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday ordered a magisterial inquiry into an encounter between militants and security forces last month in which three ultras were killed, officials said.

In an order, the Shopian additional district magistrate, who is also the inquiry officer, asked people to share information about the anti-militancy operation that took place at Kanigam in Shopian on May 5-6.

"It is notified for general public that as per the standing orders of the government, a magisterial inquiry of every militancy operation is required to be conducted.

"Whereas, such an incident took place at Kanigam, Shopian Tehsil Barbugh (Imamsahib) district Shopian on 05 May, 2021. If any person wants to share information regarding this incident, he/she can visit this office personally during office hours by or before 10 June, 2021," the order read.

